Carmel-Marie Romano
1933 - 2020
Romano, Carmel-Marie
Carmel-Marie (Viviani) Romano, 86, formerly of West Haven and Wallingford, wife of the late Nicholas P. Romano, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the Summit at Plantsville. Carmel was born in New Haven on September 22, 1933 a daughter to the late Stephen and Julia (Carangelo) Romano and grew up in West Haven. She was a Wallingford resident until having to be placed at the Summit due to failing health. A graduate of Sacred Heart Academy as one of the Greene Street Girls, Carmel and her beloved husband, Nick, taught C.C.D. for the Archdiocese of Hartford for many years. They owned and operated Let's Celebrate Cards and Gifts in the Yalesville section of Wallingford and then went on to manage St. Jude's Religious Gifts in West Haven. Carmel's greatest joy came from helping others, friends, and strangers alike. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Clark of Meriden, with whom she resided; her son David (Mary) Romano;, her three grandchildren, Jim Clark of Middletown, Stephanie (Carl) Carchia of Meriden and Julia Romano of Wallingford; and her sister Phyllis DePillo. But by far, the lights of her life were her three great-granddaughters, Ava Marie, Sarah Elizabeth and Cora Nicole Carchia, who will miss Gram very much. Carmel was predeceased by her husband, her parents, her Auntie and Uncle, Carmel and Carmine Maffeo, who raised her, her brothers Joseph and Albert Viviani, and several nieces and nephews. Carmel's family would like to thank the wonderful people at the Summit at Plantsville and at the Clelian Center of Hamden who provided such great care and support for all of us during Mom's illness. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either the Recreation department at the Summit or to the Clealian Center.
Due to the current Coronavirus health concerns, burial will be private and a memorial Mass at Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Meriden will be held at a later date in safer times. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford. For online condolences visit www.wallingfordfh.com.



Published in The New Haven Register on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Our Lady of Mount Carmel
Burial
May 15, 2020
My condolences to the family. She was a lovely person.
Brian Owen
