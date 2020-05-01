Petonito, Carmel
Carmel Petonito, of Branford passed away April 30, 2020 in Branford Hills Healthcare Center. She was the wife of the late Harry Petonito. Born in New Haven on November 8, 1927 daughter of the late Catello and Anna Esposito Arcangelo, Carmel enjoyed her Italian heritage and opera. She is the beloved mother of Diane (Anthony) Giordano and the late Marilyn Cestaro. Sister of the late Nancy Pisaturo, Frances Arcangelo Meizeis, and Anthony, Ralph, James, and John Arcangelo. Grandmother of Pat (Julie) and Michael (Kristi) Cestaro. Great-grandmother of Alexis, Pat Jr., Mercedes, Peter, Michael, and Carmela Cestaro. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews including her niece Debbie who she considered another daughter. Carmel's family would like to thank the staff at Branford Hills especially her aide Havon for their compassionate care.
Funeral services will be private. A memorial Mass and a celebration of Carmel's life will be celebrated at a later date. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of her arrangements. Share a memory and sign Carmel's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 1, 2020.