Cappetta, Carmel T.

Carmel T. Cappetta, 93, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the Regency House, Wallingford. Carmel was born in New Haven on September 4, 1925 and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Filomena Vece Cappetta. She had worked for the former Adley's Express and later for Peck Bindery, New Haven. Sister of Arthur C. Cappetta and the late Peter, Edward, Joseph Cappetta, Adeline DelNegra, William, Eleanor and Aldo Cappetta. Beloved aunt of Nancy Forte (Louis), Ronald and Kenneth Cappetta, Adela Cumbo, Edward Cappetta, Roberta Kania (David), Susanne Sagaties (Stephen), David Cappetta (Jenny), Lorraine Cappetta, Cynthia Johnson (Gary), Joseph Cappetta (Melinda), Claudia Giulietti (James), Arthur Cappetta, Jr. (Diane), Richard Cappetta (Theresa), Michael Cappetta (Elizabeth) and the late Howard and William Cappetta, Jr. Also survived by many great-nieces and great-nephews.

The visiting hours will be Wednesday morning from 9:00 to 10:30 at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10:30. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Hamden at 11:00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Eleanor Cappetta Scholarship Fund through the funeral home.

www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on July 9, 2019