New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
3105 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-7114
Resources
More Obituaries for Carmela Mana
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmela A. Sagnella Mana

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carmela A. Sagnella Mana Obituary
Mana, Carmela A. Sagnella
Carmela A. Sagnella Mana, 90, of Bethany passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 10,2019 at CT Hospice in Branford. She is survived by her beloved husband Emil Mana, a daughter Linda Appleby and husband Michael of Ft. Myers, FL, a son Stephen Mana and wife Stacy of Beacon Falls, five grandchildren, Thomas Haesche, Michael Haesche, Stephen Mana, Emilly Lupo and Angela Lupo, three great-grandchildren, Thayne Haesche, Teagan Haesche and Anthony Haesche, two sisters Ida Congo of East Haven and Helen Grazioso of Bethany and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two grandsons, Jason Mana and Phillip Lupo, a sister Margaret Ruocco and two brothers Anthony Sagnella and Albert Sagnella. Carmela was born Nov. 21, 1928 in New Haven a daughter of the late Paul and Giovannina Cutillo Sagnella, was a graduate of the former Commercial High School in New Haven and had been employed as a hairdresser, owning her own Beauty Shop in Bethany for many years. She was an avid bowler for many years. Funeral from Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden, Friday morning at 9:30. Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of the Assumption Church,Woodbridge at 10:00. Burial will follow in Carrington Cemetery. Calling hours at the funeral home will be Thursday from 3:00-7:00 p.m. www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carmela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -