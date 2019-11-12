|
|
Mana, Carmela A. Sagnella
Carmela A. Sagnella Mana, 90, of Bethany passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 10,2019 at CT Hospice in Branford. She is survived by her beloved husband Emil Mana, a daughter Linda Appleby and husband Michael of Ft. Myers, FL, a son Stephen Mana and wife Stacy of Beacon Falls, five grandchildren, Thomas Haesche, Michael Haesche, Stephen Mana, Emilly Lupo and Angela Lupo, three great-grandchildren, Thayne Haesche, Teagan Haesche and Anthony Haesche, two sisters Ida Congo of East Haven and Helen Grazioso of Bethany and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two grandsons, Jason Mana and Phillip Lupo, a sister Margaret Ruocco and two brothers Anthony Sagnella and Albert Sagnella. Carmela was born Nov. 21, 1928 in New Haven a daughter of the late Paul and Giovannina Cutillo Sagnella, was a graduate of the former Commercial High School in New Haven and had been employed as a hairdresser, owning her own Beauty Shop in Bethany for many years. She was an avid bowler for many years. Funeral from Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden, Friday morning at 9:30. Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of the Assumption Church,Woodbridge at 10:00. Burial will follow in Carrington Cemetery. Calling hours at the funeral home will be Thursday from 3:00-7:00 p.m. www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 13, 2019