New Haven Register Obituaries
Carmela Amendola


1930 - 2020
Carmela Amendola Obituary
Amendola, Carmela
Carmela Barba Amendola, 89, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Bartholemew Amendola. Carmela was born in Scafati, Italy on February 17, 1930 and was the daughter of the late Giuseppe and Elvira Battaglia Barba. She had worked as an Aide at the former Montowese Convalescent Home, North Haven. Carmela enjoyed playing bingo but most of all she enjoyed her family who she loved unconditionally. Mother of Ralph Amendola (Donna), Joseph "Pep" Amendola (Maria), Annamarie Amendola, Bartholemew "Bart" Amendola (Dawn), Vincenzo Amendola and Michael Amendola (Christine). Also survived by 17 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by sisters Josephine Pragano and Carolina Falanga. Private funeral services were entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue.
www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 26, 2020
