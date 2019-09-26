|
Apuzzo, Carmela
A life well lived. Carmela Neclerio Apuzzo surrounded by her family passed away September 24th due to complications from surgery. She was married for 54 years to the love of her life, Salvatore Apuzzo, who preceded her in death. They welcomed three children: Peter (Regina); Marie Gull; and a son, David (predeceased). Her life was blessed with two devoted granddaughters, Meredith Gull Heatley (Andrew) and Tiffany Gull Macinanti (Tim) and four loving great-grandchildren, Emerson and Britton Heatley and Ella and Dylan Macinanti. Born in New Haven, on December 6, 1921, to the late Matteo and Josephine Naclerio, she was preceded in death by brothers, Ralph, Joseph, Frank, and Thomas and sisters, Ann Lisewski, Lucy DeNegre, and Josephine Gentile.
Carmela celebrated 97 years with gusto and tenacity. Sal and Carmela enjoyed travelling the world, and spending summers at their beach home. Carmela was an accomplished bridal dress designer, co-owner of Apuzzo's Market and Apuzzo's Jewelers, Justice of the Peace, an active member of the Democratic Town Committee. She enjoyed 43 years working for the Town of Orange, with 25 years serving as Registrar of Voters until retiring at 92. She was past President of the New Haven County Chapter of Registrar of Voters.
Carmela enjoyed her leisure time visiting her favorite slot machines and playing the stock market daily. Her greatest source of pride and joy was her family.
Her genuine smile and zest for life will always be cherished and remembered by all who love her. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Carmela's life on Sunday, between 4 – 7 p.m., at West Haven Funeral Home on the green. On Monday morning, a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Holy Infant Church at 10 o'clock. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. In the spirit of how Carmela lived her life, please pay forward an act of kindness. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website
Published in The New Haven Register from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019