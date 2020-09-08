CASSELLA, CARMELA
Carmela Santacroce Cassella, 96, of Wallingford, formerly of Culver Lane, North Haven passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the Masonicare Health Center, Wallingford. She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony Cassella. Carmela was born in New Haven on January 24, 1924 and was the daughter of the late Anthony and Mary Gambardella Santacroce. She had worked for All State Insurance of North Haven and Woodbridge, and later for the former Sears & Roebuck. Carmela enjoyed singing, cooking, but most of all being with her family who she loved unconditionally. Mother of Paula Saccavino, Janet (Guy) Tennyson, and Carol Cretella. Grandmother of Tonya (Richard) Graziano, Michelle (Carlos Gil) Tennyson, Sharlene (Colin) Hench and Kristina (Liam) Lytle. Great-grandmother of Marisa Montavani, Alexa Mantovani, Colin Hench, Jr., Layla Hench and Gabriel Tennyson Gil. Predeceased by her sons-in-law Robert Saccavino and Paul Cretella, sisters Theresa Edwards, Angelina Criscuolo and brothers, Alphonse, Anthony, and Frank Santacroce. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
The visiting hour will be Thursday morning, Sept. 10th from 9:30 to 10:30 at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10:30. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Church of the Resurrection, Wallingford at 11:00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Masonic Charitable Foundation, 22 Masonic Avenue, Wallingford CT 06492. www.northhavenfuneral.com