Carmela (Marzullo) Castiglione
Castiglione, Carmela (Marzullo)
Carmela Marzullo Castiglione (DOLLY) went home to God on July 5th, 2020 surrounded by loving family. Born in New Haven CT in 1928, she was a longtime resident of Orange, CT where she raised her children with her late husband Frank Castiglione. The daughter of the late Joseph and Carmela Marzullo, she is survived by her daughter, Daria Castiglione-Rome from Denver CO, her husband Phil Rome and their sons Nathan and Matthew; and by her son Mark Castiglione from North Haven CT, his wife Stacy and their sons Matthew and Steven. She is also survived by her sister, Marie-Therese Marzullo of Lincoln, MA.
She was an accomplished scholar and enjoyed theatre, music, travel and the book review section of the New York Times. She received a B.A. degree from Albertus Magnus College, an M.A. degree from Wesleyan University, and Fellowships at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and The Museum of Natural History in New York. She had a long and distinguished career in Genetics research at Yale University, including credit on many publications, and helped mentor and guide many graduate students.
For the past three years she resided at Ashlar Village in Wallingford CT. In addition to her family, she leaves loving cousins, friends, and everyone else she met who experienced her kindness and generosity.
A public memorial mass to celebrate Carmela's life will be held on Monday, July 27th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady Of Fatima Church at 382 Hope Hill Road, Yalesville, CT 06492. Her arrangements have been entrusted to Celentano Funeral Home in New Haven CT. Due to the current health crisis, there will be no wake.
Memorial Contributions can be made to Smilow Cancer Hospital at: https://www.ynhh.org/smilow.aspx.
Please specify your Gift Designation to: "Closer To Free Fund For Smilow Cancer Hospital". Also, please check the "Honor/Memorial Information" box.

Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Celentano Funeral Home
424 Elm Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-865-1234
