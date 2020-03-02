|
Cirino, Carmela
Carmela Cirino, 83, peacefully entered into eternal rest on February 29, 2020, at Griffin Hospital, with her loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Andrea Cirino. Mrs. Cirino was born in Ansonia on June 1, 1936, daughter of the late Cologero and Michelina Fontana Ferlisi. Carmela was a graduate of Norwalk Hospital School of Nursing in 1957, where she earned her degree as a Registered Nurse. She was employed at Griffin Hospital until her retirement in 1976. Carmela was a devoted lifelong communicant of Holy Rosary Church in Ansonia where she served as a Eucharistic Minister, chairwoman of the Greeting Committee, member of the Rosary Guild, St. Pio Prayer Group, women's bocce league and devoted her time each year working at the annual Italian Festival. She was also a member of the Ansonia Senior Center. Carmela enjoyed Sunday dinners with her family, weeklong sleepovers during the holidays and challenging her family at games of gin rummy. She leaves to cherish her memory, a loving daughter, Nancy A. Deptula (Edward) of Shelton, cherished grandsons, who were her greatest love, Andrew Cirino, Edward Deptula and Zachary Deptula of Shelton, sister, Antoinette Tillquist, whose relationship was one of love, laughter, sharing and the occasional sisterly bickering, loving surrogate mother to her niece Nancy Cirino and late nephew, Lee Cirino. She is also survived by her niece, Terry Schremmer (Kenny), great-niece, Chelsea Schremmer and great-nephew, Jesse Schremmer (Ashley) all of Oxford, in-laws, Frank Cirino of Seymour, Philip Cirino (Nicolina) of IN, Josephine Silecci (Gino) and Maria Cannavo (Nick) of IA, along with many other well-loved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Leonardo Cirino, brother, Joseph Marceno, sister, Mary Salzano and great-nephew, Scott Schremmer. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday March 5, 2020, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver St. in Ansonia. On Friday, her funeral will begin at 11:15 a.m. from the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 noon at Holy Rosary Church, 10 Father Salemi Drive in Ansonia. Interment will follow in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery in Derby. Contributions in Carmela's memory may be made to Holy Rosary Church. For more info, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 3, 2020