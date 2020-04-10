|
Della Mura, Carmela
Carmela Della Mura 71, of North Haven, beloved wife of Stephen J. Zehalla died on April 9, 2020 in CT Hospice. She was the daughter of the late Emily (Amelia) Cacace Della Mura and Alphonse (J.J.) Della Mura, and the proud mother of James Vincent (Kathleen) Brennan and Amy Lauren (Dominic Agostino) Milano. She was also the proud grandmother of Colton James Brennan, Jayden James (J.J.) Brennan, Dominic Agostino, Jr (D.J.), Sofia Amelia Milano, and Alphonse Louis Milano, all of whom she loved with all her heart. She was the daughter-in-law of Arlene Zehalla of Cheshire, CT and the late Stephen N. Zehalla. She also leaves her former husband, friend, and father of her children, Frank Talarczyk (Wanda) of Brookville, FL. She also leaves best friends Phyllis Teixeira, and Mary Lou Leonard, among many other good friends she made along the way. She also leaves her beloved Mini Schnauzer, Holly. Her beloved Shih Tzu, Oscar, died in September of 2017. Carmela worked for the State of Connecticut Superior Court for 26 years, starting as the Jury Clerk, then as a Court Services Clerk, and then as the Judges' Secretary for the Superior Court, Judicial District of New Haven at New Haven. She worked with many dedicated judges and lawyers, and enjoyed her years working with them. She spent many years working with great co-workers and had many, many happy memories of those 26 years. She enjoyed the many road trips to Disney with her family in years past and many other trips with family and friends to Cape Cod, Lake George, Hyde Park, New York, and other destinations. Great memories made. She also enjoyed her lake house, which she owned for 19 years in Haddam...her little piece of Heaven. In retirement, she joined the North Haven Art Guild and had won awards for her paintings. She also acted as Recording Secretary for many Town committees over the years, and also for her lake association. We want to thank all the wonderful people at Smilow Hospital, for their care and concern for her through her long journey. All of them special people. The family of Carmela would like to thank the staff at CT Hospice for their compassion and wonderful care shown to Carmela.
Memorial contributions may be made to the tunnels2towers.org.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 12, 2020