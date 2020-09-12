1/1
Carmela DeMato
DeMato, Carmela
Carmela DeMato, wife of the late George DeMato, born in New Haven January 10, 1923 to Carmine and Assunta Melillo, died of natural causes in New Haven, CT on Sunday, September 6, 2020.
She graduated from New Haven Commercial High School class of 1941 and worked at Stanley Works but spent most of her time as a homemaker.
She was a longtime member of The Hamden Women's Club and a communicant of Blessed Sacrament church.
She was predeceased by her brother Pasquale Melillo (Camille), and sisters Louise Carbone (Joseph), Mary Mauro (James), Rose Esposito (Mario), and is survived by her sister Paula DeBenedetto (Michael), along with her niece Susanne Dock (Roger) and friends Anthony Iazetta (Linda) and their families.
Services were private as per her request. Condolences may be expressed at hamdenmemorialfuneralhome.com.



Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 12, 2020.
