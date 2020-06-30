Carmela (Barone) Gaetano
Gaetano, Carmela (Barone)
Our amazing and selfless mother, Carmela (Barone) Gaetano, 74, of Cumming, Georgia, formerly of North Branford and New Haven, Connecticut, departed her family and friends on April 19, 2020 in Georgia, after a brief illness.
Carmela was born in New Haven, Connecticut, on August 24, 1945, the daughter of the late Peter and Nancy (Inzero) Barone. She worked at the Park Plaza Hotel, the Hospital of St. Raphael, and retired from AT&T after a 25-year career. She also owned and operated her flower shop in New Haven for many years. She was an active member of Heritage Baptist Church, and never hesitated to help those in need. Her greatest accomplishment was raising her children and grandsons.
She is survived by her son, Vincent Gaetano, of Wallingford, her daughter, Jadeane (Ronald) Grant of Cumming, Georgia, and her wonderful grandsons, Patrick and Nicholas Grant. She also leaves her sisters Caroline Dingus and Maureen Santarcangelo. She was predeceased by her brother, Peter Barone.
Outside of work, Carmela enjoyed gardening, cooking and baking, volunteering at the East Haven Trolley Museum, and vacationing and traveling with her family and friends, including summers at the beach in Ocean City, Maryland, cruises to Alaska and Mexico, and many amazing day and weekend trips to New York City. More recently, she adored her new movie and game-night friends in Georgia, and pampering her dog, Harpo.
Her family will receive relatives and friends beginning at 11 a.m. at the North Italian Club, 43 Thorpe Ave., Meriden. A funeral service will be held in the outdoor pavilion at 12 p.m. followed by a reception. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be sent to Heritage Baptist Church, 161 S. Whittlesey Ave., Wallingford, CT 06492, or to Vision Baptist Church, 355 Windy Hill Dr., Alpharetta, GA 30004.
In her memory, consider volunteering some time to a family-focused charity.
www.wallingfordfh.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 30, 2020.
