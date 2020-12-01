1/1
Carmela Improta
1928 - 2020
IMPROTA, CARMELA
Carmela DeAngelis Improta, 92, of North Haven, formerly of Northford passed away peacefully on Monday, November 30th, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Giosue Improta. Carmela was born in Santa Maria Vico, province of Caserta, Italy on July 26, 1928 and was the daughter of the late Carmine and Gelsomina Nuzzo DeAngelis. She had worked as a seamstress for Starters in New Haven. Carmela enjoyed cooking, gardening, but most of all spending time with her family whom she loved unconditionally. Mother of Giovanna Valentino (Rosario), Anthony Improta (Alfonsina) and Anna Improta. Grandmother of Enzo Valentino (Christina Liquori Valentino), Joshua, and Antonio Valentino (Brittany Caruso Valentino), Joshua and Carmela Improta. Great-grandmother of R.J., Sofia and Talia Valentino. Sister of Alessandra Piscitelli, Pierina Ferrara, Mario DeAngelis (Rose) and the late Antonio DeAngelis, Vincenza DeAngelis DellaValle. Sister-in-law of Carlo DellaValle. Also survived by many supporting nephews and nephews.
Private funeral arrangements have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington. www.northhavenfuneral.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 1, 2020.
