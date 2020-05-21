Carmela "Millie" Lembo
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carmela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lembo, Carmela "Millie"
Entered into rest, May 20, 2020, Carmela "Millie" Lembo, 79, of East Haven, CT; beloved sister of Rosemarie Lembo and Barbara (Anthony) Consolo; also survived by 2 nieces, 2 grandnieces and 2 grandnephews. Millie was born July 6, 1940, daughter of the late James and Carmela Penta Lembo and was graduate of Hillhouse H.S. class of 1958.
Funeral services and burial were privately held in All Saints Cemetery. MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Chapel St. is in charge of arrangements. Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Maresca & Sons Funeral Home-Neil R. Rapuano
592 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-624-3411
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved