Lembo, Carmela "Millie"
Entered into rest, May 20, 2020, Carmela "Millie" Lembo, 79, of East Haven, CT; beloved sister of Rosemarie Lembo and Barbara (Anthony) Consolo; also survived by 2 nieces, 2 grandnieces and 2 grandnephews. Millie was born July 6, 1940, daughter of the late James and Carmela Penta Lembo and was graduate of Hillhouse H.S. class of 1958.
Funeral services and burial were privately held in All Saints Cemetery. MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Chapel St. is in charge of arrangements. Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 21, 2020.