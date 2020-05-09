Carmela Maira
1941 - 2020
Maira, Carmela
Carmela Maira, 78, entered into eternal rest on May 7, 2020, at Bridgeport Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Angelo Maira. Carmela was born in Caltanissetta, Sicily, Italy on July 15, 1941, daughter of the late Vincenzo and Salvatrice Giordano Maida. A resident of Ansonia since 1968, she was employed at Thule, Inc. in Seymour for many years until her retirement. She loved to cook for her family, tend to her flower gardens and take peaceful walks throughout the neighborhood. She leaves to cherish her memory, a loving son, Alfonso Maira (Julie) of Golden, CO, a loving daughter, Rosa Maira-Kerwin (Zachary) of Portage, MI, granddaughters, Ashli Maira and Kara Kerwin as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers, Lucio and Giuseppe Maida and a sister, Maria Sollami. Sadly, per the current health situation, all services will be private with interment in Mount Saint Peter Cemetery in Derby. The SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia has been privileged with the arrangements. To sign Carmela's guestbook or share a memory, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.



Published in The New Haven Register on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Interment
Mount Saint Peter Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Spinelli - Ricciuti Funeral Home - Ansonia
62 Beaver Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
(203) 735-1585
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
It was a great pleasure to have Carmela in my life. I will never forget walking through her household with stacks of work and her tapping my tooth and trying to take it. I will forever miss her
Lauretta
May 9, 2020
Eileen and I would like to express our deepest condolences to Alfonzo and Rosetta and their families. Carmela was the sweetest and most caring person we knew. All our prayors are with all of you and your families and rejoice because she is back with Angelo in the presence of our God.
Love you all
Cousin Michael and Eileen Milia
Michael and Eileen Milia
Family
May 9, 2020
Dear Alfonso, Rosetta and family
So sorry for your loss, our prayers and thoughts are with you. I have so many beautiful memories of her, not the least of when I used to babysit for you. Those were simpler times, miss them and our little Italian neighborhood. Hope you are all well and staying safe.
With our deepest sympathy and love,
Ciro and Elia Iannaccone
Elia Iannaccone
May 8, 2020
Rosa & Al, family Our deepest sympathy. Your mothers kindness is contagious in her memory will live on forever she was full life a spitfire and Always on point! Her smile was infectious she was a beautiful person inside out And loved her family there are no words to express your loss for your mom! ! Ill always cherish the memories the fun times we spent with her! Certainly will miss her and smiling face! Rest In Peace Zia
Salvatrice&Al Deluca
Family
May 8, 2020
Sincere condolences to her children and families, and families Sollami, DeLuca and Maida! May she rest in peace! She will always be remembered as a very kind friend, she grew up with my Dad in Sicily, and our families met here in the US again! RIP Carmela!
Josephine & Dora Salerno
Friend
May 8, 2020
I am sending love, peace and healing. There are never the right words the say in a time like this. I will just say, Im sorry and that your family is in my prayers.
Melissa McQueeney Fenstermaker
Friend
May 8, 2020
Rosa and Al,
I am so saddened to learn of Zia Carmelas passing. She was a great woman, with a great laugh. I have so many memories as a child that include her - holidays, beach visits, Sundays.
I am thinking of you all and send my love. You are in my prayers.
Love to you all,
Josephine
Josephine Luby
Family
May 7, 2020
Rosa, I am very sorry to hear of the passing of your mom. She was a bright light to us all, a special lady, funny, kind, loving, and caring. Praying for you and your family ♡ Ellie
Ellie Delaney
Friend
May 7, 2020
There arent enough words to express how much you all mean to me and my family. Your parents played such a huge part of my upbringing.....another set of parents, grandparents to my children, confidants and friends. I will always remember your mom calling us when the street lights came on, late night talks on the porch, her laugh and that beautiful smile. So blessed to have so many beautiful memories with her and your family. I am so deeply sorry you have to go through this but know she is free and at peace. Continued prayers of strength. Love you all
Julie Bibby
May 7, 2020
Rosa so sorry for your loss. Mom and Dad sat behind us at mass at Holy Rosary. She was always so proud of you and her granddaughter. That was the light of her life. Prayers for her and for you too.
Constance Furdeck
May 7, 2020
PRAYERS FOR ALL
Robert (smiley Coughlin
Friend
May 7, 2020
PRAYERS FOR MARIA FAMILY
Robert (smiley Coughlin
Friend
May 7, 2020
RIP CARMELA
Robert (smiley Coughlin
Friend
May 7, 2020
Rosa SO SORRY to hear about mom.Cherish the great memories you shared with her over the years . Now May keep you and your family safe and out of harm's way. RIP MA MAIRA
Robert (smiley Coughlin
Friend
May 7, 2020
Carmella and her husband sat in front of us every Sunday at Holy Rosary. She always had something nice to say and loved it when my little grandchildren were there. God bless her!
Loisann Marazzi
Acquaintance
