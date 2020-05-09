Maira, Carmela
Carmela Maira, 78, entered into eternal rest on May 7, 2020, at Bridgeport Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Angelo Maira. Carmela was born in Caltanissetta, Sicily, Italy on July 15, 1941, daughter of the late Vincenzo and Salvatrice Giordano Maida. A resident of Ansonia since 1968, she was employed at Thule, Inc. in Seymour for many years until her retirement. She loved to cook for her family, tend to her flower gardens and take peaceful walks throughout the neighborhood. She leaves to cherish her memory, a loving son, Alfonso Maira (Julie) of Golden, CO, a loving daughter, Rosa Maira-Kerwin (Zachary) of Portage, MI, granddaughters, Ashli Maira and Kara Kerwin as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers, Lucio and Giuseppe Maida and a sister, Maria Sollami. Sadly, per the current health situation, all services will be private with interment in Mount Saint Peter Cemetery in Derby. The SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia has been privileged with the arrangements. To sign Carmela's guestbook or share a memory, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 9, 2020.