There arent enough words to express how much you all mean to me and my family. Your parents played such a huge part of my upbringing.....another set of parents, grandparents to my children, confidants and friends. I will always remember your mom calling us when the street lights came on, late night talks on the porch, her laugh and that beautiful smile. So blessed to have so many beautiful memories with her and your family. I am so deeply sorry you have to go through this but know she is free and at peace. Continued prayers of strength. Love you all

Julie Bibby