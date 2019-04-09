Marenna, Carmela

Carmela Rossetti Marenna, 93, of Hamden passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Yale-New Haven Hospital/St. Raphael campus with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of sixty-two years to the late Vincent R. Marenna. Carmela was born in New Haven on September 21, 1925 and was the daughter of the late Vincenzo and Antoinette Petrucci Rossetti. Carmela along with her late husband operated the Riverview Rest Home from 1971 to 1983. She was a parishioner of St. Anthony Church, New Haven and Divine Mercy Parish at St. Rita's Church, Hamden. Mother of Marilyn Ann Marenna, Joseph P. Marenna (Rita), Thomas A. Marenna Michael F. Marenna and David E. Marenna. Grandmother of Christina McCormack (Sean), Anthony, Michelle, Stephanie and Michael Marenna. Great-Grandmother of Abrielle Marenna, Joshua and Natalie. Sister of Frank Rossetti, Angelina Ciancola, Marie Consorte (Frank) and the late Joseph Rossetti and Concetta Rossetti who was Carmela's twin.

The visiting hours will be Thursday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Friday morning at 9:30. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Divine Mercy Parish at St. Rita's Church, 1620 Whitney Avenue, Hamden at 10:00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made St. Ambrose Parish, 30 Caputo Road, North Branford, CT 06471. www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 10, 2019