Simoniello, Carmela
Carmela Simoniello, of Branford, formerly of New Haven passed away March 23, 2020 in Branford Hills. She was the wife of the late Nicholas Simoniello. Born in New Haven on April 19, 1924 daughter of the late Charles and Caroline Acampora Avallone, Carmela pursued a singing career at a young age, winning several contests that landed her a job in radio. A few years later she traveled to New York City for extended voice training. According to Johnny Quinn, an Elm City entertainment writer, Carmela became one of the most recognized, as the "best in the business" and known as "songstress of the day" with her unique style. She toured New England and was featured at Macs Rose Garden, Seven Gables, and the Tingo Tango Club. She later worked in food service for the City of New Haven. Carmela was a top baker and loved line dancing. She was the strongest and kindest person her family ever knew. She taught her daughter love and respect. She is the mother of Joanne Russo and Carol Scalia. Sister of the late Charles Avallone Jr. Grandmother of Noelle, Jaclyn, Danielle, Alisa and Michael.
A graveside service will be held Thursday morning in St. Lawrence Cemetery. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of her arrangements. Share a memory and sign Carmela's guest book online at
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 25, 2020