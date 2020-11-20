Spose, Carmela
Carmela Joyce Ursini Spose of North Haven died peacefully at home on November 18, 2020 with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late U. Arthur Spose. She was born in New Haven on October 22, 1926 to the late James V. and Martha Proto Ursini. She was a graduate of Larson College, now Quinnipiac University. Carmela's greatest pleasure was cooking and being with her family. She was a loving mother to David D. (Beth) Spose, Alan J. (Donna) Spose and Jamia Spose-Lye (Peter). Her greatest joys were her grandchildren Lindsay (Luke) Marlow, Michael (fiancee' Stephanie Zavorskas) Spose, Christopher (Tammi) Spose, Ashley (Sarah Fox) Spose, Eric (fiancee' Julianna Miller) Spose, Adam and Daniel Lye and her great-grandchildren Henry and Kiera Marlow, Gabriella and Vincent Spose and foster great-grandson Kaleb.
At the request of the family, services will be private. A Mass of Christian Burial will be livestreamed on Monday morning November 23rd at 11 a.m. and can be viewed on the Iovanne Funeral Home Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Halfway Home Rescue, P O Box 712, North Haven, CT 06473, www.halfwayrescue.org
Share a memory, sign her guest book and get the link for the livestreamed service online at www.iovanne.com
