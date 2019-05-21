Heffernan, Carmelina "Millie"

Carmelina "Millie" Vitolo Heffernan, 101, a longtime Hamden resident, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 in CT Hospice, Branford. Born March 26, 1918 in New Haven, a daughter of the late Antonio and Theresa Gambardella Vitolo, she was the beloved wife of the late James E. Heffernan. Loving mother of Elizabeth (Steven) Clark of Brattleboro, VT, Mary (Mark) Katz of Hamden, Nancy (Brian) Shea of Hamden and the late Linda (Daniel) Ardito. Cherished grandmother of Daniel (Vicki) Ardito, James Ardito, Jodi (Ben) Uscilla, Mark (Nicole) Katz and Jamie (Mark) White. Adored great-grandmother of Aaron and Brad Uscilla, Mackenzie Ardito, Ryan and Justin Katz, Danny Ardito, Emily and Camryn White and the late Skylar Rose Ardito. She was predeceased by brothers Dominic, Frank, Benny, James and Gabriel and sisters Rae and Margaret. Millie's family was her passion and she loved nothing more than hosting family gatherings on holidays and especially "Mom's" Sunday dinner.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday morning at 10:00 in St. Michaels Church, New Haven. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, 06405. Arrangements are with Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden www.siskbrothers.com Published in The New Haven Register on May 22, 2019