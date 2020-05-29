Carmella A. Onofrio
1925 - 2020
Onofrio, Carmella A.
Carmella A. Onofrio, age 94, entered into eternal rest on Sunday evening, May 24, 2020, at Hewitt Health & Rehab in Shelton. She was the beloved wife of the late Armand "Turk" Onofrio. Mrs. Onofrio was born in Ansonia on July 25, 1925, daughter of the late John and Concetta Leonardi Masseri. A resident of Ansonia for most of her life, she was a communicant of Holy Rosary Church in Ansonia. She leaves to cherish her memory, daughters, Constance Saccone (Peter) of Shelton and Theresa DuPaul (Douglas) of East Haven, grandsons, David DuPaul of East Haven and Michael DuPaul of PA as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers, Joseph and Carmello Masseri and a sister, Sarah Broderick. The family sends a heart-felt thank you to the nurses and staff of Hewitt Health & Rehab for their care and kindness given to Carmella throughout the years. Due to the health pandemic, all services were privately held with interment in Mount Saint Peter Cemetery in Derby. The SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia has been privileged with the arrangements. To sign Carmella's guestbook or share a memory, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.



Published in The New Haven Register on May 29, 2020.
May 29, 2020
Hi Connie,
Sorry to hear about the loss of you mom---I am sure that you will cherish all the good memories that you have of her---may she rest in God's peace.
My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Sincerely,
Ron Speranzini
Ron Speranzini
May 28, 2020
A very lovely Lady. I always enjoyed sharing her birthday with Connie. Living far away I was only able to do that twice but they were memorable and enjoyable. May she rest in peace. My prayers and thoughts are with Connie and Theresa and their families. Know your Mom was loved and will be missed by many. Wishing you love and peace.
Jean Matricaria


Jean Matricaria
Friend
