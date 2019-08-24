|
Anastasio, Carmella "Millie"
Carmela "Millie" Anastasio, 89, of East Haven passed away peacefully in her home on August 23, 2019. Millie was born in New Haven on November 2, 1929 and was the daughter of the late Andrea and Josephine Amarone. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years Joseph "Joe Gas" Anastasio, her son Joseph Anastasio and grandson David Casman. Millie devoted her life to being a mother, she is survived by; Michael (Pamela) Ciarelli, Marlene (Albert) Finoia, Christine Anastasio, Frank Anastasio and Michael Onofrio, Antoinette Anastasio, and Lucille (Charles) Tomaso. She is also survived by 13 loving grandchildren and 26 loving great-grandchildren. Millie's lifelong commitment to her family, firecracker personality and unmatched cooking abilities will be missed by so many.
Visiting hours will be Tuesday morning from 10:00am -11:00am in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Pl., New Haven. Burial will be private. Share a memory and sign Millie's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 25, 2019