New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church
44 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT
View Map
Committal
Following Services
All Saints Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Carmella Colavolpe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmella Colavolpe


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carmella Colavolpe Obituary
COLAVOLPE, Carmella
Carmella Cavallaro Colavolpe, 92, of East Haven, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Whitney Manor, Hamden. She was the beloved wife of the late Andrew Colavolpe. Carmella was born in Capasano, Italy on December 1, 1927 and was the daughter of the late Vito and Angelina Gatto Cavallaro. She had worked for the Knights of Columbus and later for the former C&F Cheese. Carmella was a member of the St. Vincent De Paul's Church Ladies Guild. Mother of Maryann and Doris Colavolpe. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by a sister Rose Cretella and a brother Olindo Cavallaro.
Family and friends are invited to go directly to Saint Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven on Monday morning at 10:00 to attend a Mass of Christian burial and are also invited to attend the committal service immediately following in All Saints Cemetery. There will be no visiting hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929. The North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with the arrangements.www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carmella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -