COLAVOLPE, Carmella
Carmella Cavallaro Colavolpe, 92, of East Haven, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Whitney Manor, Hamden. She was the beloved wife of the late Andrew Colavolpe. Carmella was born in Capasano, Italy on December 1, 1927 and was the daughter of the late Vito and Angelina Gatto Cavallaro. She had worked for the Knights of Columbus and later for the former C&F Cheese. Carmella was a member of the St. Vincent De Paul's Church Ladies Guild. Mother of Maryann and Doris Colavolpe. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by a sister Rose Cretella and a brother Olindo Cavallaro.
Family and friends are invited to go directly to Saint Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven on Monday morning at 10:00 to attend a Mass of Christian burial and are also invited to attend the committal service immediately following in All Saints Cemetery. There will be no visiting hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929. The North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with the arrangements.www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 15, 2019