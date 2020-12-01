1/1
Carmella "Honey" D'Onofrio
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carmella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
D'Onofrio, Carmella "Honey"
Carmella (Honey) D'Onofrio, 87, of North Branford, CT passed away peacefully on November 30, 2020 after a long illness. Honey was born in New Haven on August 11, 1933 to the late James and Kathryn (Moriarty) Martino. She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Dr. Albert D'Onofrio. They lived in New Haven where they raised their family, and later in life moved to Branford and North Branford, CT Honey is survived by her daughters Kathy Monahan of Branford, CT and Sandy McRae of Glastonbury, CT, and her son-in-law Patrick Monahan of Guilford, CT as well as her granddaughter Kate Monahan and her wife, Rachel Levi of Brooklyn, NY, granddaughter Ali McRae of Manchester, CT, grandson Gregory Monahan and his wife Grace Heisenbottle of Brooklyn, NY, and granddaughter Claire (McRae) Cook and her husband Ryan Cook of Hebron, CT. Honey was a devoted homemaker and created many family traditions that will live on in the lives of her loving daughters and grandchildren. The family would like to thank all the staff at Evergreen Woods for the loving care they provided over the past few years.
There will be no visiting hours. A celebration of Honey's life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis,TN 38105-9959. Share a memory and sign Honey's guest book online at www.iovanne.com. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of her arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-8961
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved