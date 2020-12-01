D'Onofrio, Carmella "Honey"
Carmella (Honey) D'Onofrio, 87, of North Branford, CT passed away peacefully on November 30, 2020 after a long illness. Honey was born in New Haven on August 11, 1933 to the late James and Kathryn (Moriarty) Martino. She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Dr. Albert D'Onofrio. They lived in New Haven where they raised their family, and later in life moved to Branford and North Branford, CT Honey is survived by her daughters Kathy Monahan of Branford, CT and Sandy McRae of Glastonbury, CT, and her son-in-law Patrick Monahan of Guilford, CT as well as her granddaughter Kate Monahan and her wife, Rachel Levi of Brooklyn, NY, granddaughter Ali McRae of Manchester, CT, grandson Gregory Monahan and his wife Grace Heisenbottle of Brooklyn, NY, and granddaughter Claire (McRae) Cook and her husband Ryan Cook of Hebron, CT. Honey was a devoted homemaker and created many family traditions that will live on in the lives of her loving daughters and grandchildren. The family would like to thank all the staff at Evergreen Woods for the loving care they provided over the past few years.
There will be no visiting hours. A celebration of Honey's life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis,TN 38105-9959. Share a memory and sign Honey's guest book online at www.iovanne.com
. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of her arrangements.