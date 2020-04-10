|
|
Serio, Carmella "Clara"
Our beloved Carmella "Clara" Creta Serio, passed away peacefully in the Mary Wade Home of New Haven, at the age of 91 on April 7th, 2020. She was born on April 23, 1928 to Italian immigrants, Tomasso and Rosaria Ciaola Creta. Carmella, along with her four siblings, grew up on Winthrop Avenue in New Haven. Carmella was predeceased by her husband, Salvatore A. Serio, of 44 years, after meeting at The Rockbestos Company. She was also the mother to Wayne (Debbie) Serio of East Haven,and Sallie Pasqualucci of Southbury, and her boyfriend Louis Golino. Carmella joins her sister Lucia (Maselli) Ceravone, and brother Robert Maselli in heaven. She is survived by her sister Emelia (Creta) Palmeri and her husband Frank as well as her brother Ernest Creta and his wife Judith. Carmella also leaves behind her four grandchildren, Matthew Serio, Gabriel, Juliana and Isabella Pasqualucci, for whom she served as a strong Christian role model. They hope to live with as much pep and faith in God as she. After graduating from Commercial High School, Carmella enjoyed working as a secretary for The Rockbestos Company, and then later as a Mortgage Quality Control Clerk for the Credit Bureau of Connecticut. She retired at the age of 72. In her early years, Carmel loved to dance, bowl, roller skate and be with her friends. However, almost every activity she did included special devotion to the Catholic church. She began as an avid member of St. John the Evangelist Church in New Haven, and the Saint Lawrence Lady's Club. She later moved to Foxon, East Haven, where she became a member of the Lady's Guild at Our Lady of Pompeii Church. "Carm,"as she was affectionately known to her friends, loved to contribute to the annual church cookbooks, model for the Lady's Club Tea, sight see on church bus trips, and make fried dough at the summer carnival. Carmella was a truly beautiful woman who filled our days with never ending light and love. She was a blessing to the lives of her family and friends.
Services and Burial are private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80) East Haven. Due to COVID-19, a religious celebration of Carmel's life will be held at a future date, to be determined by the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lady's Guild of Saint Pio of Pietrelcina Parish (formerly Our Lady of Pompeii Church), at 355 Foxon Road, East Haven, CT. (Please put "Carmel," on the memo line.) Sign Carmella's guest book online at
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 12, 2020