Carmella V. Rusate

Carmella V. Rusate In Memoriam
IN LOVING MEMORY OF CARMELLA V. RUSATE Family is togetherness held tight with love. Family is holidays, picnics, and celebrations. Family is hugs, joy and laughter. Family is support. Family is the smiles, the tears and all in between. Family is the past, the present, and the future. Family is Forever. You are missed each and every day but we honor you with love and keep you in our hearts. Love your Husband, Ben and children, David, Denise and Donna and all the grand and great grand children.
Published in New Haven Register on Aug. 25, 2019
