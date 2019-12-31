|
Corda, Carmellita G.
Carmellita G. Corda, 92, of New Haven, died on Friday, December 27, 2019 at the St. Raphael Campus of Yale New Haven Hospital. She is the wife of John Corda. She was born in Hamden, CT on June 25, 1927 to the late Ventura and Florence Cruz Garcia. She worked in the Production Department of New Haven Pulp, (Simpkin's Industries), for 45 years until retiring in 1992. She was a communicant of St. Vincent dePaul Church and loved to travel with her husband. Some of her favorite spots included Canada, Spain and Italy. Besides her husband, she is survived by a daughter Linda Santanelli of East Haven, two grandchildren, Charles Santanelli also of East Haven and Michael (Heather) Santanelli of Seymour, as well as a great-granddaughter, Ella Santanelli. She was predeceased by a sister Rosalie Darling.
Her funeral procession will leave the East Haven Memorial Longobardi – Brennan Funeral Home, 425 Main St., East Haven, 203-467-1708, Friday morning at 10:30 for a Mass of Christian Burial in the Parish of St. Pio of Pietrelcina in St.Vincent dePaul Church at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Beaverdale Cemetery, Hamden. Friends may call on Thursday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. Memorial Contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit Carmellita's memorial page at easthavenmemorial.com and sign her guest book.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 1, 2020