Carmen Anthony Pascuzzi
1927 - 2020
Pascuzzi, Carmen Anthony
Carmen Anthony Pascuzzi, 92, passed away, Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Cheshire Regional Rehabilitation Center. He was the long time companion of Maria Holmes.
Mr. Pascuzzi was born June 12, 1927 in Taconia, PA son of the late Pasquale and Ida (Morbidelli) Pascuzzi.
Carmen was employed by the New Haven Register from 1956 to 1988 as an Advertising Account Executive, by Pan American Airlines from 1947 to 1948, and was a Railroad Station Agent for New Haven Railroad at the Derby, Waterbury, Greenwich, and Grand Central Stations, prior to his retirement.
In his free-time he was an avid duckpin bowler from 1951 to 1982, having completed and won several tournaments. Carmen was very active in volunteer work for the Railroad Museum of New England, and served as car host on the Waterbury and Torrington excursion ride.
Besides Ms. Holmes he is survived by several cousins in New York, Canada, Seymour, CT, and Philadelphia, PA. Carmen was predeceased by his wife Gloria Kleckner.
Services for Carmen will be private. The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Cheshire, 615 South Main St, Cheshire, 06410 is assisting the family with the arrangements. To view these arrangements online, share a condolence, or an online photo, please visit, www.fordfh.com.

Published in The New Haven Register on May 5, 2020.
