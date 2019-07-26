|
Palumbo, Carmen D.
Carmen D. Palumbo, 73, entered into eternal rest on July 25, 2019, at Bishop Wicke H.C. in Shelton. He was the beloved husband of Clara Milek Palumbo. Carmen was born in Elizabeth, NJ on April 20, 1946, son of the late Benjamin and Lucy Olivo Palumbo. A lifelong resident of the Ansonia community, he was employed as a die setter at Ansonia Copper & Brass and also as a security guard for Housatonic Security until his retirement. A proud veteran, he honorably served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. Carmen was a communicant of Holy Rosary Church, a member of its Catholic Men's Club and 4th Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus Holy Rosary Council 10537. In addition to his wife Clara, he leaves to cherish his memory, a son, Timothy Palumbo (Christina) of Winsted, a daughter, Chief Petty Officer Sandra Lenyard, U.S. Navy (Adrian) of Ft. Mead, MD, sisters, Joann Riccardi (David) and Michele Barton (A.J.) of Ansonia and Debra Ames of Derby, cherished grandchildren, Isaiah and Gabrielle Blais, Xavier Palumbo and Braydan Lenyard and several nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. On Tuesday, his funeral will begin at 9:15 am from the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am at Holy Rosary Church in Ansonia. Interment with U.S. Army military honors will immediately follow in the CT State Veterans' Cemetery in Middletown. For more info, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on July 27, 2019