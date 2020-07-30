Diana, Carmen

Carmen Diana of Waterbury passed away peacefully Friday, July 24, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones. Carmen was born in New Haven to the late Carmen and Julia Salem on the 5th of October 1940.

Carmen grew up in the Legion Ave. area of New Haven. After attending High School, Carmen worked as a Baker's Apprentice and discovered his love of baking. During his career he worked at several New Haven area local bakeries. He also co-owned and owned his own bakery. After which, he studied and became a Certified Master Baker and was a member of an elite group of less than 200 in the United States. He traveled all around the country and even across the pond to England solving baking issues and developing new products for Country Home Bakers.

After retiring he did what he enjoyed most, spending time with his family and cooking. Carmen also enjoyed Golf, Chess, Poker, Klaberjass, and Pinochle, watching Horse Racing and his beloved New York Yankees.

Carmen is survived by his loving wife Theodora (Horlacher) children Rebecca (Kevin) Shea, Pamela (Dennis) Shugrue, John (Diane) Diana, and Laurel (Jon) Council, grandchildren Susan (Shawn) Walsh, Jennifer (John) Fendt, Joseph (Gina) Williams, Rachael Diana, David (Chi) Gargano, John Peter Diana, and Myles Platt, as well as his great-grandchildren Olivia, Leo, Landon, Jack, Emilia-Jo, Aria and Elle.

He is also survived by his siblings Clement (Sandy) Diana, Daniel Diana, Ann (Skip) Falcone, Judith Demeola, Anthony (Sara) Salem, and Tina (Dr. Daniel) Lombardo, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents Carmen was predeceased by his brother Nicolas Diana and his sister Linda (Salem) Bruneau.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Christian Mass at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Ave., North Haven, CT 06473 on Saturday, August 8th at 12:00 noon (masks and social distancing required)

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in his name to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store