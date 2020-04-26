|
Molitierno, Carmen F.
In Hamden, April 21, 2020, Carmen F. Molitierno, 72, of East Haven. Beloved husband of Jolanta Molitierno. Loving step father of Evelina and Mindaugas Didikas, Father of Jason Molitierno and his wife Kimberly, Courtney Campbell and her husband Richard , brother of Frederick Molitierno, Rosanne Saddig, Jeannine Estrada, and Sharon Spadacenta. Carmen was born in New Haven August 11, 1947 son of the late Frederick and Florence Dacunto Molitierno. Also survived by his 3 cherished grandchildren. He was a project engineer for DTC for many years. Private services will be at All Saints Mausoleum. Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 27, 2020