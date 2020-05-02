Carmen Fraulo
Fraulo, Carmen
Carmen Fraulo, of New Haven, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020 in Branford Hills Healthcare Center. He was the husband of the late Sophie Salzano Fraulo and Anne J. DeCola Fraulo. Born in New Haven on January 12, 1927, son of the late Andrea and Alfonsina Amato Fraulo, Carmen was a proud US Army veteran. He was a driver with Teamsters Local 191 for many years. He is the father of Richard and Gail (Viscuso) Fraulo and the late Robert Fraulo. Stepfather of Salvatore, Mark, Richard and the late Dominic DeCola. Brother of the late Phyllis Cretella and Anthony and Joseph Fraulo. Grandfather of Genna, Michael, Anthony and Alyssa Fraulo, and also grandfather of Christina, Richard Jr., Jacqueline, Ashley, Zachary, Desiree, and Nikki DeCola and six great grandchildren. We wish to thank the entire staff at Branford Hills for taking such good care of our father. You are all Angels!
A private visitation and funeral service and burial will be held with Carmen's family. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in St. Michael Church at a later date. Please omit flowers and make memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital PO Box 1000 Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38101. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of his arrangements. Share a memory and sign Carmen's obituary at www.iovanne.com.



Published in The New Haven Register on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-8961
