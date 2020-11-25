CARPENTIER, CARMEN J.
Carmen J. Carpentier, 96, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 23, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of the late Ellen Marchese Carpentier. Carmen was born in New Haven on February 7, 1924 and was the son of the late Salvatore and Josephine Giaimo Carpentier. He served his country faithfully in the US Army during WW II. Carmen had worked as a postal clerk for the US Postal Service in New Haven for 30 years until his retirement in 1986. He enjoyed refinishing furniture, trips to the casino, most of all playing cards and spending time with his family whom he loved unconditionally. Father of Joanne (Michael) Callinan and Jean (Keith) Grogan. Grandfather of Kristin (Thomas) Carl, Amy (Richard) Brauchler, Elizabeth (Shawn) Daigle, Kimberly (Alfredo) Milera, Brian (Lauren) Grogan and Michael (Sarah Miller) Callinan. Great-grandfather of Ema and Riley Brauchler, Brianna and Addison Carl, Charlotte and Madeleine Milera, Giuliana and Natalia Grogan, Gavin and Wyatt Daigle. Predeceased by his sisters Mary Quagliano and Mildred Carpentier.
The visiting hours will be Friday morning Nov. 27th from 8:30 to 9:30 at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A Mass of Christian burial will follow in Saint Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven at 10:00. Interment with full military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery (masks and social distancing are always required for all services). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans
, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 or Wounded Warriors
Project, 370 7th Avenue Suite 1802, New York, NY 10001.