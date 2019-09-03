New Haven Register Obituaries
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-0800
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
2819 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT
View Map
Deputy Police Chief Carmen J. Riccitelli (Ret.)


1942 - 2019
Deputy Police Chief Carmen J. Riccitelli (Ret.) Obituary
Riccitelli, Carmen, Ret. Deputy Chief, HPD
Carmen J. Riccitelli, Ret. Deputy Police Chief HPD, age 76, of Hamden, passed away September 2, 2019. Born in New Haven, CT on October 5, 1942, he was a son of the late Carmen and Antoinette (DeMatteo) Riccitelli. Carmen was the husband of Patricia (Hallisey) Mulhern-Riccitelli; father of Renee Coleman (Paul) of Hamden, Amy Laydon (Sean) and Mindi Wydra (Thomas Ret. Chief HPD) all of North Haven and the late David Riccitelli (Tammy) of Hamden; brother of Mary Ann Fink of East Haven and the late Joseph Riccitelli. Carmen is also survived by 8 grandchildren. Carmen was a resident of Hamden most of his life. He was employed by the town of Hamden Police Department in 1965, a longtime Detective, he acquired every rank until he retired as Deputy Police Chief in 2002. Carmen was a member of the Police Benevolent Association.
Friends may attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. by going directly to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 2819 Whitney Ave., Hamden. BURIAL WILL BE PRIVATE. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are in care of BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden. To send a condolence to his family, please see his obituary at:
www.beecherandbennett.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 4, 2019
