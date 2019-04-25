Melillo, Carmen T.

Carmen T. Melillo, formerly of Branford, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Arden House of Hamden. He was the beloved husband of the late Kay S. Melillo for 49 years. Carmen was born in New Haven, CT on May 14, 1929, son of the late Louis Sr. and Mary Cavuoti Melillo. He was predeceased by brothers and sisters, Louis Melillo, Jr., Catherine Ferraro, Delores Krzeminski, Florence Raucci, Carmela Vance, John, Anthony and Thomas Melillo. Carmen was a proud Army veteran, serving in the Korean War. He was a driver for Chieppo Charters and Affordable Bus Company for the majority of his career, which gave him the opportunity to travel throughout New England, Canada and the East Coast to Florida. His interests centered around music, dancing and family. Carmen is survived by a son, Mark (Ann) Hayes of Torrington; daughters Jane (Steven) Malone of North Haven and Sara (Daniel Romero) Melillo of Chesterton, IN; grandchildren, James (Sara) Hayes and Mark, Jr. (Stacey) Hayes of Torrington, James S. May of Branford, Erin and Daniel Malone of North Haven and four great-grandchildren, MacKenzie Ferrier and Jimmy, Riley and Samantha Hayes.

Family and friends are invited to a memorial service on Thursday, May 2nd at 11:00 a.m., with a visitation from 10:00 until time of service, in the W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford. Burial, with military honors, will follow at St. Agnes Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to The Orchard House of Branford, 421 Shore Drive, Branford, CT 06405. For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 28, 2019