Carmine Cammarota

Cammarota, CarmineCarmine Cammarota formerly of Hamden died peacefully on August 14, 2020 in East Haven, CT. Born in Naples, Italy, September 15, 1930, he was the son of the late Vincenzo and Olimpia (Mennitti) Cammarota. Carmine worked as a machinist for the New York, New Haven and Hartford, Conrail and MetroNorth Railroads for many years. He is survived by his sister Anna of Spain, nieces June Barnes, Loretta Ellis and Barbara Jacobs of Connecticut, Amy Jacobs Iannuzzi of Nevada, and nieces and nephews in Italy, Spain and Argentina. He was predeceased by sisters Concetta Jacobs, Nunzie and Marie, and brothers Achille, Antonio and Gaetano.Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Thursday morning at 10:00 at St. Michael Church, 29 Wooster Place in New Haven. Burial will follow in Northford Cemetery. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of his arrangements.