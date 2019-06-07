Ciampi, Sr, Carmine Carl

Carmine Carl Ciampi, Sr., 78, of Northford, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the Connecticut Hospice, Branford. Carmine was born in Jersey City, New Jersey on July 2, 1940 and was the son of the late Joseph and Mildred Torelli Ciampi. He served his country faithfully in the US Navy aboard the Gearing class destroyer Charles R. Ware DD865. Carmine worked as a manager in the trucking industry until his retirement afterwards co-owning Sano's Sausage, where he made the best sausage sandwiches at fairs throughout NY & NJ. Carmine enjoyed spending time at Marcel Lake Estates where he met lifelong friends and also enjoyed hunting, fishing and cooking, but he especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren whom were the lights of his life. Father of Joseph (Cathleen) Ciampi and Carmine Ciampi, Jr. (Jill DeMasi). Grandfather of Taylor, Joseph, Santina and Luca Ciampi. Brother of Joann Ciampi and the late Suzanne Ciampi also survived by three nephews and was predeceased by a nephew.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial at Church of the Resurrection, Wallingford on June 22nd at 10AM. Military honors will be rendered in front of the church immediately following the mass. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365. The North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue have been entrusted with the arrangements. www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on June 9, 2019