DelGrego, Carmine

Carmine DelGrego 58 of East Haven passed away February 25, 2019 at St. Raphael Campus after a battle with cancer. He was born October 5, 1960 in New Haven CT, the son of Gloria and Theodore Sawicki. Carmine is survived by his loving wife, Tracy Genovese DelGrego and his three daughters, Tasha DelGrego (Shawn Sibley) of East Haven, twins, Alicia Bethea of MA and Jillian DelGrego of New Haven, step-son, Stephen Brown along with seven grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings, Frank DelGrego (Jennifer) of PA, Anthony Sawicki (Paula) of East Haven, Lisa Amann of East Haven and Cheryl Monaco (John) of East Haven and numerous nieces/nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Deborah DelGrego.

Family and friends are invited to meet and attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. (Noon) on Monday, March 4, 2019 in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 80 Taylor Ave., East Haven. Burial will be private. Funeral Mass under the care of the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home, 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven.

www.Clancy-PalumboFuneralHome.com

203-467-2789 Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 3, 2019