New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-8961
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Assumption Church
81 Center Road
Woodbridge, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carmine D'Andrea
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmine George D'Andrea


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carmine George D'Andrea Obituary
D'Andrea, Carmine George
Carmine George D'Andrea of Woodbridge died peacefully at his home on January 30, 2020 surrounded by the love of his family. He was the devoted husband of Elaine Bernabei D'Andrea. Born in the Bronx, NY on January 14, 1931 to the late George and Teresa Guaraldi D'Andrea, Carmine served his country with honor in the Air Force during the Korean War, where he was a radar operator. After being honorably discharged, he returned to the Bronx and continued his work as a mechanic at his own service station. He and Elaine saw an opportunity to own and operate a service station in Connecticut. They moved their family to Woodbridge where they designed and built their home. Carmine was the proud owner and operator of Carlaine Exxon Service Station in Milford where he was the mechanic for 37 years before retiring in 1990. He spent his retirement years traveling, taking family vacations, enjoying western movies and rooting for the Yankees. Carmine was the most kind, gentle and loving man known to family and friends. He was a loving father to his children Donna (Kevin) Dupree of PA, Dawn (Armin) Braun of NY, Angela (Doug) Boulton of CT and Frank (Kathleen) D'Andrea and his family in FL; loving brother to Angela (Danny) Dimitroff and the late Catherine Bellacicco and brother-in-law to Joseph Bellacicco and Edith (Vincent) Frisina. He was so proud of his grandchildren Krystal LiVeli, Elaine (Jason) Knapp, Jacqueline Dupree, Andrew Boulton, Ava Boulton and Kristy (Eric) Voyers and his great-grandchildren Melina, JJ, Anthony Carmine and Emma. We will all miss our "Poppy."
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday morning, February 5, 2020 at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 81 Center Road, Woodbridge. Military honors will be presented at the Church following Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 . Share a memory and sign Carmine's guestbook online at www.iovanne.com. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of his arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carmine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Iovanne Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -