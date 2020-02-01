|
|
D'Andrea, Carmine George
Carmine George D'Andrea of Woodbridge died peacefully at his home on January 30, 2020 surrounded by the love of his family. He was the devoted husband of Elaine Bernabei D'Andrea. Born in the Bronx, NY on January 14, 1931 to the late George and Teresa Guaraldi D'Andrea, Carmine served his country with honor in the Air Force during the Korean War, where he was a radar operator. After being honorably discharged, he returned to the Bronx and continued his work as a mechanic at his own service station. He and Elaine saw an opportunity to own and operate a service station in Connecticut. They moved their family to Woodbridge where they designed and built their home. Carmine was the proud owner and operator of Carlaine Exxon Service Station in Milford where he was the mechanic for 37 years before retiring in 1990. He spent his retirement years traveling, taking family vacations, enjoying western movies and rooting for the Yankees. Carmine was the most kind, gentle and loving man known to family and friends. He was a loving father to his children Donna (Kevin) Dupree of PA, Dawn (Armin) Braun of NY, Angela (Doug) Boulton of CT and Frank (Kathleen) D'Andrea and his family in FL; loving brother to Angela (Danny) Dimitroff and the late Catherine Bellacicco and brother-in-law to Joseph Bellacicco and Edith (Vincent) Frisina. He was so proud of his grandchildren Krystal LiVeli, Elaine (Jason) Knapp, Jacqueline Dupree, Andrew Boulton, Ava Boulton and Kristy (Eric) Voyers and his great-grandchildren Melina, JJ, Anthony Carmine and Emma. We will all miss our "Poppy."
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday morning, February 5, 2020 at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 81 Center Road, Woodbridge. Military honors will be presented at the Church following Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 . Share a memory and sign Carmine's guestbook online at www.iovanne.com. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of his arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020