Landisio, Carmine
Carmine "Dick" Landisio, 91, passed away, Saturday, March 21, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Marion (Iorillo) Landisio whom he was married and devoted to for 55 years.
Mr. Landisio was born July 2, 1928 in New Haven, son of the late Carmine and Julia (Caprio) Landisio.
Dick was a veteran proudly in the United States Marine Corps where he held the rank of Corporal. He was a Parts Manager in the Automotive industry prior to his retirement. His hobbies included bowling, golf, gardening, and cooking, but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.
Besides his wife he is survived by his two daughters Pamela and her husband Matthew Quinley of Durham, and Lori and her husband Curtis Voegeli of Cheshire; a sister Carol Anastasio of North Haven; and four grandchildren Lindsay and her husband Collin Moran, Allison Voegeli, Megan Quinley, and Danielle Quinley. Carmine was predeceased by three brothers Anthony, Alexander, and Vincent.
In light of the limitations on public gatherings, all services for Mr. Landisio will be private. A private graveside service with full military honors for Carmine will be held at St. Bridget Cemetery. A memorial service and gathering for family and friends will be held at a later date. The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Cheshire, 615 South Main St, 06410, is assisting the family with the arrangements. Donations in Mr. Landisio's name can be made to Cooley's Anemia Foundation, 330 7th Ave, Suite 200, New York, NY 10001. To view these arrangements online, share a condolence, or an online photo, please visit www.fordfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 24, 2020