RICCI, CARMINE N.
Carmine N. Ricci, 83, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 30, 2019 at his home with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of 56 years to the late Marilyn "Holly" Halloran Ricci. Carmine was born in New Haven on January 20, 1936 and was the son of the late Nicola and Virginia "Natalie" Natarelli Ricci. He served his country faithfully in the US Army. Carmine was the owner/operator of C. Ricci & Sons Painting until his retirement in 2001. He was a founding member of the North Haven Son's & Daughters of Italy and was an avid New York Yankees fan. Father of Natalie (Richard) Monroe, Stephen (Dana) Ricci, Gregory (Julie) Ricci, Keith (Lori) Ricci, Scott (Melanie Olmstead) Ricci and Todd (Trisha) Ricci. Brother of Clara (Edward) Cavallaro, Virginia (Herbert) Dunn and the late Jane Aloi. Also survived by 15 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
The visiting hours will be Friday from 4 to 8 pm in the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. His funeral procession will the funeral home on Saturday morning at 9:30. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Church at St. Barnabas Church at 10:00. Interment with full military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 200 Executive Blvd. Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 3, 2019