Carmine P. Sarro
Sarro, Carmine P.
Carmine P. (Carmen) Sarro, 66, of West Haven died at his home on November 18, 2020. Born in New Haven on November 22, 1953, he was a son of Emily Alfiere Sarro and the late Carmen Sarro. A 1972 graduate of West Haven High School, Carmen was a proud member of the West Haven Democratic Town Committee and the youngest election Democrat (1973). He retired from the State of Connecticut, Judicial Department. From 1989-2001 he was a Lieutenant, where he received the Medal of Honor. In addition, he served as a Judicial Marshal, for New Haven County, from 2001 until 2005. He was also a Justice of the Peace. In addition to his mother, Carmen will be sadly missed by his sisters Deborah (Tim) Collins, Tina (Charlie Virzi) Goodwin, Cindy Cordone and his brother Thomas Sarro. He was a wonderful loving Uncle to his many nieces and nephews and their children, all of whom he loved so dearly and his friends at Morrissey Manor especially "Karen" Polino.
Due to the current Covid pandemic, there are no services at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. To leave an online message for Carmen's family, please visit our website:
www.westhavenfuneral.com

Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 27, 2020.
