Carroll, Carol A.
Carol A. Carroll, age 80, peacefully entered into eternal rest on March 24, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond J. Carroll Sr. Mrs. Carroll was born in Taylor, PA on April 24, 1939, daughter of the late Charles Kalson and Helen Rafferty Kalson Moscariello. A lifelong resident of the Valley, she was employed as a receptionist at Eastern Bag & Paper in Milford until her retirement. Carol had an unwavering faith in God and the Blessed Mother and prayed daily for her family. She loved a good seafood dinner and especially being surrounded by her family. She leaves to cherish her memory, sons, Raymond J. Carroll Jr. and Matthew L. Carroll Sr. of Ansonia and James M. Carroll of FL, daughters, Barbara Ford (Tom Palmieri) of Seymour, Patricia Carroll of NC, Theresa Spak (James) of NY and Mary Donaher (William) of Watertown, a brother, Daniel Kalson (Kathy) of Shelton, cherished grandchildren, Jennifer VanDam and Richard Pratt Jr. of MT, Erin Geloso of Naugatuck, Matthew L. Carroll Jr. of MA, Kimberly Carroll of Southbury and Beth Ann Ramos of Ansonia, ten great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband Raymond, she was predeceased by a brother, Joseph Kalson Sr. and sisters, Theresa Marrone and Agnes Salerno Pace. Due to the current State of CT health guidelines, services for Carol will be held privately with burial in Pine Grove Cemetery in Ansonia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later time at the Church of the Assumption in Ansonia and will be announced. Contributions in Carol's memory may be made to the at www.alz.org/ct/. The SPINELLI-RICCIUTI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia has been privileged with the arrangements. Please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com for complete obituary.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 29, 2020