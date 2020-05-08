Lindsey, Carol A. Logan
Carol A. Logan Lindsey, 84, of New Haven, CT entered into eternal rest on her birthday, May 3, 2020. She was born in Mount Vernon, NY to the late Alfred Logan and Glenna Logan Ward. Ms. Lindsey worked several jobs, most notably, as an assistant to Dr. Timpson of New Haven. She is survived by her step-sister Stephanie Logan; her children, Gail Lindsey, Colette (John) McClendon, Pamela, Rene and Glenn Lindsey; 9 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and a host of other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her brother, Robert Logan.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online guestbook available at www.curvinkcouncil.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 8, 2020.