Lynch, Carol A.
Carol A. Lynch, age 76 of Milford, passed away May 22, 2019. Calling hours will be held Friday May 24, 2019 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Smith Funeral Home, 135 Broad St., Milford with a service to be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. A reception will be held immediately following the service at 605 Pond Point Ave., Milford. Interment will be private. To read the full obituary, to leave condolences, or for directions, please visit www.georgejsmithandson.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 23, 2019