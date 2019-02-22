Ricci, Carol A.

Carol A. McKenna Ricci, age 72, of West Haven passed away suddenly on February 19, 2019. She was the loving wife of Mike Ricci. Carol was born in Waterbury, daughter of the late Francis and Florence Bradshaw McKenna. She was the mother of Michael Ricci and his wife Nichole Politza of TX, Christine Ricci and her husband Kevin Cribley of Naugatuck and Lisa Ricci-Boyle and her husband Robert Boyle of Branford, grandmother of Christopher Pimer Jr. and his wife Kendra, Colt Pimer, Stoney Brooks Jr., Renee Boyle and Kyle Cribley, and great-grandmother of Christopher Pimer III. She is also survived by her cousin Frederick Milton and his wife Helen and her longtime friends Judy Boisvert and Fred Ort and his wife Christine. Prior to her retirement, Carol worked as a lunch aide for the West Haven Board of Education and then worked local retail for many years.

The hours for visitation will be Friday (TODAY) from 4-7 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. A funeral service will follow at the funeral home at 7 p.m. Interment will be private. Donations may be made in her memory to www.kidney.org. For online condolences, please visit our website at

www.westhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 22, 2019