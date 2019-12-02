|
|
Suprono, Carol A.
Carol A. Suprono, 83, of East Greenwich, RI and formerly of New Haven, CT, passed away December 1, 2019. She was the wife of the late Paul W. Suprono. Born in Providence she was a daughter of the late George M. and Florence (Nelson) Jobe.
She is survived by four children; Michael G. DeCrosta, David J. DeCrosta, Cyndi DeCrosta Hoernle, and Edward "Teddy" DeCrosta, eleven grandchildren, one great granddaughter and a sister Doris Ramsey. She was the sister of the late Lois Gallagher.
Funeral service Friday, December 6th at 1:00 p.m. in the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich, RI. Burial will be in the RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter, RI. Visitation prior to the service will be held from 12:00 -1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 3, 2019