West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory
Carol Ann Colt


1947 - 2019
Carol Ann Colt Obituary
Colt, Carol Ann
Carol Ann Colt, age 72, passed away suddenly at home on August 21, 2019. She was born in Bridgeport, CT, daughter of the late Herbert and Jeanette Wolff. Carol is survived by her longtime partner Angela M. Russo. She was predeceased by her brother Herbert Wolff. Carol worked for the State of CT at Garner Correctional Institution, prior to her retirement. She was an active member of Our Lady of Victory Church and a member of the Lazarus Committee. She was also a generous donor to WHEAT and the West Haven Animal Shelter.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory. Interment will be private. There will be no hours of visitation. West Haven Funeral Home in care of arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to WHEAT, 674 Washington Ave., West Haven, CT 06516 or West Haven Animal Shelter, 7 Collis St., West Haven, CT 06516. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 27, 2019
