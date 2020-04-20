|
|
Knapp, Carol Ann
Carol Ann Knapp, age 76, a longtime resident of Deep River, passed into eternal life on April 18, 2020. Carol was born in New Haven on January 20, 1944 to the late Loretta (Reynolds) Knapp and Lester L. Knapp.
Carol was predeceased by her brother Thomas Knapp of Meriden. She is the beloved sister of Sharon Knapp of Ivoryton, Richard Knapp of East Haven, Lester Knapp of Meriden, James Knapp (Josephine) of Branford and Pamela Knapp (Robert Schwall) of Branford.
Throughout her lifetime, Carol loved to write poetry and mystery stories. She saw an exquisite beauty in nature, in animals and in the kindness of some extraordinary people who crossed her path, and this was reflected in her writings. She leaves behind more than 500 poems and numerous mystery stories.
What Keeps a Heart Beating
What keeps a heart beating
when it's been broken so many times
Maybe a new love
Will keep it beating
Maybe the birth of a baby
Will keep it beating
Maybe the breath of a new day
Will keep it beating
Maybe the sun shining every day
Will keep it beating
Maybe the rain
Will keep it beating
Maybe the dew in the morning grass
Will keep it beating
Maybe to see a flower bloom
Will keep it beating
But, most of all,
Faith in God
Keeps it beating
Because even though your heart
may have been broken many times
God can heal.
By
Carol Knapp
The family appreciates Apple Rehab of Saybrook and The Middlesex Hospital Comfort Care Unit for their compassionate care of Carol. Now, Carol is cradled in the arms of Jesus, in pure unconditional love for all eternity.
A private funeral service will be held at Center Cemetery in Branford, CT under the care of the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home, 43 Kirkham St., East Haven, CT. Donations in memory of Carol may be made to the .
www.Clancy-PalumboFuneralHome.com
203-467-2789
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 21, 2020