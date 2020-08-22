1/1
Carol Ann (Reshenk) Minor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Minor, Carol Ann (Reshenk)
Carol Ann (Reshenk) Minor, 80 of Placida, Florida and formerly of Old Saybrook, CT, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. She is survived by her husband William Minor, her sister Kathy Cote, her daughter Susan Zirlen and husband David, daughter Pamela Nielsen and her beloved grandchildren Rachel Zirlen, Nathan Zirlen and Max Nielsen. Carol had many interests but her love of art, travel, antiques and mah-jongg, as well as her commitment to social justice, were those she cultivated with the most enthusiasm. Her curiosity for other people and cultures inspired her travels with her trip to Cuba a highlight. Carol was predeceased by her parents Helen and Jerome Reshenk and her sister Janet Sabatino.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved