Minor, Carol Ann (Reshenk)

Carol Ann (Reshenk) Minor, 80 of Placida, Florida and formerly of Old Saybrook, CT, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. She is survived by her husband William Minor, her sister Kathy Cote, her daughter Susan Zirlen and husband David, daughter Pamela Nielsen and her beloved grandchildren Rachel Zirlen, Nathan Zirlen and Max Nielsen. Carol had many interests but her love of art, travel, antiques and mah-jongg, as well as her commitment to social justice, were those she cultivated with the most enthusiasm. Her curiosity for other people and cultures inspired her travels with her trip to Cuba a highlight. Carol was predeceased by her parents Helen and Jerome Reshenk and her sister Janet Sabatino.



