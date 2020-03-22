|
Ruggiero, Carol Ann
Carol Ann Ruggiero, age 77 of Milford, beloved husband of Albert Ruggiero, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 at her residence. Carol was born in Fairfield, July 20, 1942, daughter of the late Arthur and Harriet Fanfesti Crocco. Carol was a store manager for Grand Central Market of Fairfield for many years until her retirement. She was a parishioner of St. Mary Church of Milford, an expert award-winning ceramics instructor, and a member of Writers Unlimited of Milford where she had her article, "Little Girls Need Their Hankies" published in Reminisce Magazine in September of 2003. She was also a Cub Scout Den Mother, an avid crossword and logic puzzle devotee, and enjoyed watching Jeopardy. Besides her husband, she is survived by her stepdaughter Alicia Ruggiero of Chatham, NJ, her step-grandchildren Amelia E. Burnett and Eliza Rose Burnett. She was predeceased by her sons Ronald and Robert Mahoney. Due to the coronavirus and in consideration of the well-being of the family and friends, services will be private. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary Church (Precious Blood Parish) of Milford at a later date. The Smith Funeral Home, 135 Broad St., Milford is handling arrangements. To reach out to the family during these difficult times, please visit our website at www.georgejsmithandson.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 23, 2020